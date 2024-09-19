Caitlin Clark Has Strong Reaction To Her Place In WNBA MVP Rankings
With the WNBA's regular season wrapping up on Thursday, members of the media are beginning to release their respective stances on each individual award race.
The most notable of these is the WNBA MVP. Of course, anybody who has been watching or keeping up with the WNBA this season knows that A'ja Wilson is a massive favorite to win her third MVP award, and might even earn the first unanimous selection since 1997.
Although Wilson's dominance is undeniable, all 60 voters still have to submit a top-five MVP ranking. And early returns of the media's typical top-five (including from the much-respected Rebecca Lobo) have a consensus top four:
1.) A’ja Wilson
2.) Napheesa Collier
3.) Breanna Stewart
4.) Caitlin Clark
It's astounding to see Clark included within these veteran superstars. And when Clark was asked about her position in the MVP, she showed her usual humility and pride.
"I think it's definitely cool," Clark said when asked what it means to her that people consider her deserving of a top-five MVP vote, per Chloe Peterson. "I think especially where I started the year, and was able to kind of figure it out as we go. Now entering game 40, it’s night and day from where I started.
"I’m proud of myself in that regard.” Clark continued. "I think I've learned a lot, and I've had to learn without really much time to practice or have an offseason to implement things I want to implement."
She later added that, "One of the biggest things for myself is that I've tried to keep basketball the main thing. And just to enjoy it, have fun and play free, I think that's when I'm really at my best... It's definitely a cool honor. People that have been in the basketball world or the WNBA space for a really long time, so [it's cool] to think of you in that way.
"But at the same time, I feel like there's so much room for me to improve," Clark added, before noting that her team's success this season (both what they already have done and what they're looking to keep doing) is still the most important to her.
It's hard to imagine there will be a season anytime soon where Clark isn't included in the WNBA MVP discussion.