Caitlin Clark Heads Fever Core Player Courtside Convoy at Pacers NBA Game
It's safe to say that the Indiana Fever created a "big three" during the 2024 WNBA regular season with Kelsey Mitchell, Caitlin Clark, and Aliyah Boston. Standout wing Lexie Hull would undoubtedly be the fourth player added to that equation, given how well she fit into the Fever's offensive success.
Not only do the Fever have all four of these players returning for the 2025 season, but they've added a plethora of other firepower through trades and free agency. While they've added several noteworthy players (such as Natasha Howard and Sophie Cunningham), their biggest splash was signing WNBA legend DeWanna Bonner.
Bonner had her introductory press conference with the Fever on February 10 and shared some kind words about Clark (who was present at her introduction). It was also noted during that press conference that Bonner and Clark have already been in the gym working out together.
While Hull and Boston were in Miami for Unrivaled's one-on-one tournament on Monday and therefore missed Bonner's press conference, they both lost in the tournament. As a result, they both beelined it to Indiana, where they've now joined Clark and Bonner sitting courtside at an Indiana Pacers NBA game.
The Pacers' X account posted a photo of these four superstars sitting together with the caption, "the @indianafever are in the house 🔥
"Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, DeWanna Bonner & Lexie Hull are sitting courtside for tonight's game."
It's cool to see these four already together and building chemistry (albeit without Mitchell) ahead of their 2025 campaign.