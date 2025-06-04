Caitlin Clark Injury Causes Tale of Two Tickets for Angel Reese, Fever vs Sky Games
It's no secret that Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark missing two weeks because of a left quad strain is bad news not only for the Fever, but for the entire WNBA, given how much interest and attention Clark demands when she's on the court.
The Fever games that get the most attention come when they face Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky, which is owed to Clark's rivalry with Reese that dates back to their college days. Indiana and Chicago are playing each other on June 7, which means that Clark will still be on the mend from injury and thus unable to compete.
This has prompted ticket prices for that game to drop nearly 71%, which is proof is just how much Clark means for the league's bottom line.
Another staggering ticket price comparison, brought to light on June 4, further accentuates this. As it currently stands (ticket prices are subject to change), the cheapest ticket for that June 7 showdown is $14, according to VividSeats.
The next Fever vs. Sky game after that will arrive on July 27, which, like the June 7 game, is taking place in Chicago's United Center (which seats 23,500 spectators, as opposed to the 10,387-seat venue the Sky typically play at). The cheapest ticket for this game next month is currently $82, according to Vivid Seats.
Therefore, there's currently a 83% drop in ticket prices between these two games, which is presumably owed to the expectation that Clark will be back in action by July 27.
Other X users have made mention of the stark contrast in ticket prices on Wednesday.
As if women's basketball fans needed any more proof of the Caitlin Clark Effect, this tale of two tickets is even further proof.