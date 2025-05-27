Ticket Prices Plummet for Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese Fever-Sky Game Amid Injury News
The storied rivalry between 23-year-old WNBA superstars Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese added yet another intriguing layer during the Chicago Sky's May 17 game against the Indiana Fever, when Clark had a take-foul on Reese, then ended with a shove.
This sent Reese sprawling to the floor. After a moment, she quickly got up and went after Clark to share some choice words before getting held back by Clark's Fever teammate, Aliyah Boston. This prompted a flagrant foul on Clark and technical fouls for both Reese and Boston.
This moment made anticipation for the Fever and Sky's next showdown, which is slated for June 7, even higher than it already was.
Then, news broke on May 26 that Caitlin Clark has suffered a left quad strain and will miss (at least) four games over the next two weeks. The fourth and final of those games is this game against the Sky.
And on May 27, TickPick (a sports ticket resale marketplace) revealed a staggering drop in ticket prices after Clark's injury was announced.
An X post from @TheDunkCentral (which TickPick's account reposted) read, "The get-in price for Angel Reese’s Chicago Sky vs. Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever game on June 7 was $86 just 48 hours ago… now it’s down to $25 after Clark’s injury announcement".
This is nearly a 71% drop in ticket prices, all because Clark won't be competing in the game. Then again, given how any Clark and Reese showdown is must-see TV, it isn't surprising her absence takes a lot of intrigue away from this rivalry rematch.