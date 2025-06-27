Caitlin Clark Injury Causes Ticket Price Plummet Before Game vs Paige Bueckers' Wings

Women's basketball fans have had June 27 marked on their calendars ever since the 2025 WNBA Draft, when the Dallas Wings selected Paige Bueckers with the No. 1 overall pick.

This is because June 27 marks the first time Bueckers' Wings take on the Indiana Fever, who have superstar guard Caitlin Clark. Given that Bueckers and Clark are two of the biggest stars in the sport and play the same position, their first WNBA showdown was guaranteed to attract a ton of attention.

Then news broke on June 26 that Clark had suffered a groin injury, and her status for Friday's game against Dallas was uncertain.

And according to a June 26 article from Colin Salao of Front Office Sports, Clark's injury has had a major impact on ticket prices for Friday's game.

"The uncertainty around Clark’s availability has caused a drop in ticket prices for Friday’s game, which the Wings moved to the American Airlines Center, home of the NBA’s Mavericks. The arena has a capacity of about 20,000, more than three times that of College Park Center, the Wings’ usual home arena located in Arlington," Salao wrote.

"Based on SeatGeek, the 'get-in' ticket price is down to $115 on Thursday afternoon, down 40% from $190 on Thursday morning, hours before the Fever announced Clark’s injury."

Ticket prices are dropping ahead of Friday’s Fever-Wings game.



With Caitlin Clark’s status uncertain due to a groin injury, get-in prices are down 40%. — Front Office Sports (@FOS) June 26, 2025

If there's any silver lining to this, it's that (as of right now) there's still a chance Clark suits up on Friday. Therefore, the fans who are buying tickets at this now-discounted price could see Bueckers and Clark's first WNBA showdown at a bargain — so long as Clark does play.

