Caitlin Clark Is Back on the Basketball Court Supporting Boyfriend
Nobody deserves a break from the basketball court more than Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark.
Clark played her entire senior season at the University of Iowa, which encompassed 39 games and spanned from November 6 to April 7, then had about 10 days of rest before the 2024 WNBA Draft (where she was the No. 1 overall pick), then had about a week of rest before her first professional basketball season began. Once the WNBA regular season commenced, Clark played another 42 games, which began on May 14 and continued until the Fever's elimination from the playoffs on September 25.
After that insane 11 months of basketball, not a soul would have blamed Clark if she didn't even think about basketball for a long while. Yet, Clark was seen back on the basketball court on Saturday — although this time, she wasn't partaking in the on-court activities.
X user @ButlerGuru posted a photo of Clark sitting courtside while watching a Butler basketball practice Saturday morning, with the caption, "Caitlin Clark (@CaitlinClark22) in Hinkle supporting the Butler Bulldogs during open practice
Love to see it #DawgsOnly".
This is the same social media account that repeatedly asked Clark to attend Butler games this season after it was announced that her boyfriend Connor McCaffery was hired as an assistant coach for the Bulldogs' men's basketball team.
Soon after this series of posts earlier this month, Clark admitted that "It will be fun to go to those [Butler] games," per Scott Agness. "I love college basketball... It will give me something to do all throughout the offseason as well, somebody to root for."
Clark was clearly being serious, and didn't even wait until Butler's games began before showing her support.