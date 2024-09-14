Caitlin Clark Is Close to Suspension Following Questionable Technical
Caitlin Clark is approaching a suspension.
The Indiana Fever guard will be suspended for one game if she picks up another technical foul, that after she was called for her sixth technical of the season during the team's game against the Las Vegas Aces Friday night.
Clark was hit with the technical on a call many fans felt was questionable. Caitlin was upset about a whistle and smacked the stanchion out of frustration. While it was certainly an emotional reaction, it did not appear over the top.
Luckily for the Fever they only have two regular season games remaining following the contest with the Aces.
The technical number does not carry over to the playoffs, so Clark will likely not miss any important action. That is if she does get T'd up again.
It is worth noting the call came just a game after Caitlin lamented the way she has been officiated following the Fever's previous loss to the Aces.
Clark struggled from the field in that contest and also struggled with how the referees saw things.
She had this to say Wednesday night, "The offensive fouls are definitely surprising at times. I feel like I do get held and get quite a bit of contact throughout the games, and then you get hit with some of those when you take contact and give contact back. It is what it is."
Clark will have to adjust to the way she is being defended and how games are being officiated.
Both to get ready for the playoffs and to avoid another technical, which would come with a league mandated one-game suspension.