Caitlin Clark is Incredulous Over 'Crazy' Technical Foul in Fever Loss
Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever suffered their second defeat in three days to the Las Vegas Aces on Friday, as they lost 78-74.
Clark produced a solid performance in the loss, scoring 18 points (on 2 of 8 from three-point range), dishing out 9 assists, and grabbing 8 rebounds.
Although she also picked up her sixth technical foul of the season after smacking a basket's stanchion out of frustration in the first quarter.
If Clark gets one more technical foul in one of Indiana's two remaining regular season games, she'd get suspended and miss one game of action (although this does not carry over during the playoffs).
Clark made it clear that she was not happy with the technical foul call when asked about it after the game.
"It's crazy," Clark said about the call, per Matthew Byrne. “They’re never gonna overturn that. It’s just one of the rules, I guess, of the game. It is in the rulebook, it is what it is. That's why I tried to get my last one taken away.
"And it stinks because I feel like half of my technicals... one was a complete accident and the other two were just a little frustration with myself," she added. "I think I could’ve done a better job keeping my emotions in check, but at the same time... really?”
Clark will surely try to keep her emotions in check during Indiana's final two regular season games. But because passions will likely run high in the playoffs, it wouldn't be surprising if tonight's technical foul wasn't Clark's final one of her first season.