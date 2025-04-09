Caitlin Clark Leverages David Letterman to Make Blunt Plea to WNBA
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark is a superstar the likes of which has never been seen before in the sport of women's basketball. This is made extremely clear by how insanely viral old clips of her playing basketball at practices will go, how much viewing interest her competing on the court draws, and how everything she says and does seems to be taken as gospel by the basketball community.
Thankfully, Clark seems to understand that with great power (through popularity) comes great responsibility, as she's always measured and thoughtful when it comes to conveying her opinions and emotions on various things.
However, even Clark has to get tired of speaking in front of a microphone from time to time, especially when she wants to focus on an imminent basketball game. Therefore, it's not a surprise to hear that Clark wants to get rid of obligatory WNBA pregame press conferences.
She made this apparent during an April 8 episode of Netflix's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, when she leveraged Letterman to make a clear request to the WNBA.
"I don't mind [press conferences] after games, I hate doing them before games. The league requires it," Clark said, per an X post from @ericaf455.
"Maybe you should tell them not to require it anymore," Clark then said to Letterman. She then looked right into the camera and said, "Make a statement right into the camera, no more media!"
Letterman then turned to the camera and said, "I have a personal message to the WNBA, or as I like to call it, the W: Knock off the pregame pressers. Thank you."
"I love it," Clark responded.
Perhaps Letterman's plea on behalf of Clark will convince the WNBA to change its ways. No. 22's influence has already shaped several decisions.