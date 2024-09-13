Caitlin Clark Lifts Up Teammate Lexie Hull During Fever Birthday Serenade
The Indiana Fever have come an extremely long way since the beginning of this WNBA season. After starting the year with a 1-8 record, Indiana has bounced back by going 18-10 in their last 28 games and looking like a true contender to compete in the playoffs (which will be their first postseason trip since 2016).
A big part of this turnaround has been the chemistry Indiana has cultivated with each other. This is apparent not only through their high-paced offensive attack on the court but also with the fun they seem to have with each other when they're not playing in games.
Two players who have developed a solid bond are rookie sensation Caitlin Clark and her (now) 25-year-old teammate Lexie Hull. The two vacationed in Mexico together during the WNBA's month-long break for the Paris Olympics, and have made off-court appearances elsewhere together.
Friday is Hull's 25th birthday. Per Fever tradition, this meant the team sang to her during their practice. This prompted the Fever's X account to post a photo of the birthday serenade — which was led by none other than Clark.
The video begins with an embarrassed-looking Clark singing the "Happy Birthday!" song (mostly) alone to Hull in the middle of a team huddle. Clark pleads with her teammates to join in before physically picking Hull up and carrying her into the team huddle as the song crescendoes.
Clark then walks Hull around in a circle a few times before bringing her back down to the court floor as the singing ends.
While singing may not be Clark's strong suit, her picking Hull up and hauling her around shows that she's still strong in other areas.