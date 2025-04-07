Caitlin Clark Makes Her Opinion of UConn Star Azzi Fudd Extremely Clear
The UConn Huskies women's basketball team produced its first NCAA national championship title on Sunday after their dominant victory over the 2024 champion South Carolina Gamecocks.
It was a long and winding road to get to this point for Huskies star guard Azzi Fudd, who has overcome a ton of adversity (particularly as it relates to injuries) during her career with the Huskies.
While Fudd has made it clear that she's coming back to UConn for one more season next year instead of entering the 2025 WNBA Draft, her fantastic performance during her team's national title win (24 points along with 5 rebounds and 3 steals in 38 minutes played, which was enough to earn her the 2025 NCAA Championship Game MVP award), showed the world why she's talented enough to likely be a top pick in the 2026 draft.
Indiana Fever sensation Caitlin Clark was a featured guest on ESPN's Bird & Taurasi Show during the NCAA championship game. And while chopping it up with WNBA legends Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird, Clark spent some time praising Fudd.
"I just admire her and her resiliency," Clark said of Fudd. "The things that she has been through, it's pretty incredible now seeing her success... how can you not be a fan of her and root for her?
"But also, she has probably one of the best shots I’ve ever seen. Like, it’s just so pure and so pretty," Clark added. "I know she’s not coming out this year, but next year she’s gonna be pretty high in my draft board. I just think she's one of those pieces that will come into the WNBA and be able to translate right away, space the floor. She just makes shots, she's always poised."
Clark concluded with, "She just does everything really well."
One would have to imagine that many WNBA GMs are saying the same thing as Clark right now.