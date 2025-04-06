Azzi Fudd's Mom's Shirt Says It All Amid UConn National Championship Win
The UConn Huskies women's basketball team has captured the program's 12th NCAA national championship after their dominant 82-59 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks on Sunday.
Of course, the biggest story around this win is that star guard Paige Bueckers finally got her long-awaited NCAA title after a rollercoaster five seasons spent with head coach Geno Auriemma. But there's no question that Bueckers would not have been a national championship if not for her close friend and partner in crime, Azzi Fudd.
Fudd finished Sunday's win with 24 points to go along with 5 rebounds and 3 steals in 38 minutes played, and was named 2025 NCAA Championship Game MVP as a result.
This performance comes after Fudd torched the Gamecocks to the tune of 28 points, including her going 6-10 on three-point shots during UConn's dominant win against South Carolina on February 16. Something about playing Dawn Staley's squad clearly brings out the best in Fudd.
While Fudd was the game's MVP, if one was to ask her who she believes the MVP of her life would be, she would probably say her mother. In fact, Fudd's mother was an MVP when it came to the shirt she decided to wear during the championship game.
ESPN posted a photo of Fudd's mother cheering her daughter on while wearing a shirt that wrote, "Fudd Around and Find Out". The post's caption was, "Azzi Fudd's mom's shirt is ELITE 😮💨".
The post has over 375,000 views in about an hour.
Fudd and her family will be celebrating this national championship for a long time.