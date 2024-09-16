Caitlin Clark Makes WNBA Players Eat Their Words After Three-Point Shade Resurfaces
It has been a tough year for Caitlin Clark doubters.
It feels like the Indiana Fever rookie is shattering WNBA records and setting new personal bests with each game played on her route to winning the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year award.
While veterans within the league appeared hesitant to embrace Clark earlier on in the season, most have come around to her and begun to show their respect. However, that didn't stop an April X post from one WNBA player resurfacing amid Clark's staggering success, which could come back to haunt her.
On April 1, Washington Mystics player Brittney Sykes posted on X, "If anyone is reading this ….
STOP Letting Caitlin Clark GO LEFT TO SHOOT HER THREES 😭 my gosh … ESPN even showed a MADE FG visual".
Sykes seems to be implying that Clark's efficiency suffers moving to her right instead of her left when shooting three's.
This post led to two other WNBA players — one of whom went viral for an excessively physical flagrant foul of Clark last month — adding commentary on Clark, who was then playing for the Iowa Hawkeyes.
"Dawg 🤦♀️," Sky guard Diamond DeShields replied to Sykes' post.
"The defender in me is screamingggggggg dawg I can’t take it anymore lol," Sykes replied to DeShields.
Las Vegas Aces guard Sydney Colson also responded with, "I’m so scared of what I’m watching," which appears to be sarcastic.
Colson then added, "I think every single 3 has been going left," in a subsequent post.
X user @kenswift posted a screenshot of these comments on Monday with the caption, "So many WNBA players slept on Caitlin Clark before she came to the league. Who knew she would put up 30 on several of gals in her Rookie year. Maybe she does read the tweets?"
Regardless of whether Clark is indeed a better shooter going to her left as opposed to her right, she has proven that she's already an elite scorer in the WNBA and is only going to improve.
Clark faces Sykes and the Mystics on Thursday.