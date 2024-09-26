Caitlin Clark Matches Michael Jordan With WNBA Playoffs Rookie Performance
It's already fair to say Caitlin Clark has had a Michael Jordan like impact on the WNBA.
The league experienced record ratings, attendance, and everything in between during her rookie season with the Indiana Fever. To the point interest couldn't even be slowed by the NFL.
Making Clark a Jordan-like figure in that sense.
However, she is like Mike in other ways as well, specifically when discussing some of her achievements on the court.
Because the statistical thresholds Caitlin reached in her first playoff appearance were only ever accomplished by one other player: Michael Jordan.
Social media statistics account StatMamba pointed out that Clark's averages against the Connecticut Sun were indeed Jordanesque.
Caitlin tallied 18 points, 5 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block during the Fever's two-game sweep at the hands of Connecticut. Which joined her with Jordan as the only two rookies ever to put up those numbers in a playoff series.
Of course Clark would have liked a better result, but we are only at the beginning of what is now certain to be a legendary career. One that has already brought lots of attention to the sport, but also substance on the court.
Caitlin may have struggled with her shot in Game 1, but she went out on her sword in Game 2 against the Sun. Putting up 25 points, 6 rebounds, and 9 assists while playing every second of the contest.
What's scary for the rest of the league is that this is the worst she will ever be, and yet in many ways, CC is already like MJ.