Caitlin Clark Name Drop in Law & Order Episode Turns Heads
There's no question that Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark's superstardom has transcended into mainstream pop culture.
It seems like every day, some celebrity mentions getting starstruck by her, she shows up in a new commercial, is a center of discussion, or is finding some other way to become relevant, which is extremely impressive given that it's still the WNBA offseason.
Clark's name is trending on social media once again on Thursday, albeit for a peculiar reason.
X user @nosyone4 posted a minute-long clip of the opening scene of a recent Law & Order episode, where two characters were speaking with another character who was clearly upset about "White girls" taking over a basketball league (presumably the WNBA).
When one character questioned the upset character about this, he specifically mentioned, "Caitlin Clark" as an instant superstar who was getting shine in, "a league that was built on the backs of talented Black women".
"caitlin mention on law and order…the writers just read twitter all day bc what 😭😭😭," the X post wrote.
Other fans are finding this random reference equally hilarious and somewhat strange.
"Minding her business and catching law&order strays on a random Thursday," one fan added with a GIF of someone looking exasperated.
Another fan wrote, "who in the writers room has a burner and is active in wbb twitter 😭".
"The scriptwriter spent a lot of time here. LMAOOOO," a third added.
It does seem like one of the writers for this episode would have had to be in tune with one of the more common narratives from the 2024 WNBA season.
Or perhaps Clark has simply ascended that much into the mainstream.