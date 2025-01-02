Caitlin Clark Needs Two Words to Describe Her Epic Year from Iowa to Fever
It's hard to imagine an athlete putting together a better calendar year than what Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark accomplished in 2024.
The Instagram photo montage that Clark posted on December 31 encapsulated several of these moments, which highlighted what she considered to be the best aspects of this extraordinary year.
Of course, her 2024 can't be truly encapsulated through only photos because of all the records she broke, which Clark doesn't need to boast about herself. She has plenty of other people who will boast about these records for her; two of whom are the Kelce brothers, who Clark did a podcast episode with that aired on January 2.
At one point in the "New Heights" podcast episode, Clark is asked how she would describe her 2024.
"Life changing, maybe?" Clark said.
"And all in a good way. I mean, things just change really fast. As you guys know, that's just how the world works, and especially with social media, people see a lot of your life," she continued. "But that's what makes it fun, and why I've had so many cool opportunities too.
"It's crazy looking back a year ago today or on this time, I was just beginning my senior year of college... so life just changes fast, but that's what makes it fun and cool, and quickly started a new chapter in my life, too. Moving here to Indianapolis and [I] feel lucky I'm still in the Midwest," she added.
While she was already a massive superstar back then, one can only imagine how different Clark's life is now compared to her time at Iowa.