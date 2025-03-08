Women's Fastbreak On SI

Caitlin Clark Notes How She Misses March Madness While Supporting Iowa

Caitlin Clark spoke fondly about the month of March when interviewed while watching Iowa in the Big Ten Tournament.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) smiles Thursday, March 6, 2025, in a round two game at the 2025 TIAA Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan State Spartans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Caitlin Clark and Iowa captivated sports fans with back-to-back runs to the national championship game the past two college basketball seasons. But despite Clark moving on to much attention with the Indiana Fever in WNBA, the Hawkeyes have still made some noise in March.

Iowa is playing well at the right time and won its first two games in the Big Ten Tournament, with Clark in attendance. The NCAA's all-time leading scorer was back in Gainbridge Fieldhouse (her home WNBA arena and site of the tournament) to catch the Hawkeyes take on Ohio State in the quarterfinal Friday night.

As a result, The Big Ten Network was able to catch up with Clark and get her thoughts on her old team. The Fever star shared her perspective on what it's like to cheer on Iowa from the crowd, and even reminisced a bit.

"It's pretty fun, and I love getting to be able to support this program," Clark stated. "Obviously a lot of these girls were my teammates, and getting to see Jan in her first year and they're playing their best basketball," she added.

Clark was of course referencing first-year Iowa coach Jan Jensen, who took over for the retired Lisa Bluder. She praised Jensen's competitive fire and the strong culture that has been cultivated at Iowa continuing in her absence. However, Clark also made mention of something she misses.

"I love this time of the year, March, I miss it," Clark said. A sentiment fans likely share when it comes to seeing her participating in March Madness as well.

Clark will have to stick to being a spectator until the Fever tip off again in the 2025 WNBA season, but that hasn't stopped her from being highly visible when supporting her Iowa Hawkeyes.

