Caitlin Clark Out at Least Two Weeks With Leg Injury
The women's basketball world received a tough blow on Memorial Day, as news has broken that Indiana Star star guard Caitlin Clark will be missing at least two weeks with a left quad strain.
ESPN's Alexa Philippou wrote about this with an X post on May 26, saying, "Breaking: Caitlin Clark has suffered a left quad strain and will be out a minimum of two weeks, the Indiana Fever announced. Updates will be available following re-evaluation, the team said."
Fans will likely remember that Clark had to sit out one of the Fever's preseason games earlier this month because of a left quad injury. This made it so that the initial reaction to this news was that it is likely an unfortunate byproduct of that same quad issue.
However. Chloe Peterson of IndyStar shut this narrative down with an X post in the wake of the initial news that read, "Caitlin Clark's left quad strain is a new injury, I'm told.
"It is not related to her left quad injury from training camp that forced her to miss the preseason opener."
It's hard to imagine that the left quad tightness she was dealing with a few weeks ago and this left quad strain are completely unrelated, but that's what the prognosis seems to be.
Regardless, this is a tough blow for the Indiana Fever, who started their season off with a 2-2 record. While the team still has a ton of talent, losing their generationally talented point guard and head of the snake for the next few weeks will be tough to recover from.