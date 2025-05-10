Caitlin Clark Reveals Injury Detail Before Fever Preseason Game
Indiana Fever superstar guard Caitlin Clark sat out her team's first preseason game on May 3 due to what was initially deemed a leg issue. The ambiguity around what exactly Clark was dealing with didn't do anything to help assuage Fever fans' fears, even though Clark didn't seem too concerned with the injury when speaking with the media before last Saturday's game tipped off.
Clark then suited up for a game one day later, which proved that the injury isn't serious. Then, when speaking after Indiana's practice on May 9, she said of the injury, "I feel really good, honestly. Excited to get out there and play again tomorrow, work on things that we need to work on.
"When I'm out in practice, I'm full go. I'm not limited in any regard. Whatever drills I'm in the last two days, I've been pretty active. There's no reason to overdo anything right now at the beginning of the season... [The injury] was nothing major or anything like that," she added.
While this was all good news, there was still no specificity on what exactly Clark was dealing with. But Clark got clear about her injury when speaking with the media on Saturday, as conveyed by Chloe Peterson in a May 10 IndyStar article.
"Caitlin Clark has been working back from a left quad injury throughout training camp, she told IndyStar and The Athletic ahead of the Fever’s game against the Dream on Saturday," Peterson wrote.
"She doesn’t know when specifically the injury occurred, but it could’ve been from overuse."
So there you have it; Clark has been dealing with a quad issue. But given that Clark is back on the court during the Fever's final preseason game, there's no reason to be concerned.