Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers Injury Status for Fever-Wings Game Announced

As soon as former UConn Huskies superstar guard Paige Bueckers was selected by the Dallas Wings with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft, women's basketball fans flocked to check the league's 2025 regular season schedule to see when Bueckers' Wings team matched up against the Indiana Fever.

This is because these games were supposed to mean Bueckers would be facing off against Fever superstar Caitlin Clark. These two were part of the same college class and have been compared to each other constantly across their respective careers. While there's nothing but respect between them, both 23-year-olds were most likely aware of when each other's team came up on their respective schedules.

Alas, while the Wings and the Fever have played each other three times so far this season, only one of these games has been both Bueckers and Clark on the court, because Clark has missed the majority of this season with various soft tissue injuries.

Aug 1, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) looks on from the team bench during the first half against the Dallas Wings at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers' August 12 Injury Status

The Fever and the Wings play each other for the fourth and final time of this regular season on August 12. While Clark hasn't played since July 15 with a groin ailment, her being listed as a Game-Time Decision on the WNBA's website for this game gave women's basketball fans optimism that she could be able to compete on Tuesday.

Alas, that is not the case, as the Fever's official injury report has revealed that Clark is already ruled out for this August 12 showdown, which means fans won't get to see her face Bueckers.

Nothing new on the Fever’s side of the injury report for tomorrow’s game against Dallas.



Paige Bueckers (back) and Myisha Hines-Allen (left ankle) are both probable for the Wings. pic.twitter.com/wHgAVWh9sY — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) August 11, 2025

But it isn't all bad news when it comes to these two teams' superstars competing on Tuesday. While Bueckers has been dealing with a lingering back issue of late, the Wings' injury report on August 11 listed her as probable to play in Tuesday's game against the Fever.

Game Status Report: @DallasWings at Indiana Fever

Aug. 12 – Gainbridge Fieldhouse – Indianapolis, IN

6:30 p.m. CT - @espn



Paige Bueckers – Probable (Back)

Ty Harris – Out (Left Knee)

Myisha Hines-Allen – Probable (Left Ankle)#WingsUp pic.twitter.com/ECvOc14pli — Dallas Wings PR (@DallasWingsPR) August 11, 2025

The Wings aren't going to make the WNBA postseason, which means that Bueckers and Clark won't get a chance to compete against each other until 2025 (unless they both decide to play in Unrivaled).

But the silver lining for any disappointed fans out there is that both of these young superstars (hopefully) have long and healthy careers ahead of them, where they'll most likely get to face off dozens of times.

Therefore, while Clark's injury designation for Tuesday's game isn't ideal, it also isn't the end of the world for the fans who just want her back healthy.

