Caitlin Clark picks a side before Miami–Indiana national title game

The college football season will come to an end on January 19, when Carson Beck and the Miami Hurricanes take on this year's Heisman trophy winner, Fernando Mendoza, and his No. 1-ranked Indiana Hoosiers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

There will be a ton of eyes in this game, as fans are fascinated to see whether Miami can upset Indiana and produce the program's first national title since 2001, or whether the Hoosiers can complete a perfect season and secure the school's first national championship.

One would assume that most Indiana Fever fans will be rooting for their home state's squad. However, that doesn't necessarily mean that Hoosiers fans also cheer on the Fever, given how star guard Caitlin Clark cooked against Indiana during her college tenure with the Iowa Hawkeyes.

That's not to say that every member of the Hoosiers nation harbors disdain for Clark. This was proven by Indiana wide receiver Elijah Sarratt's comments when he spoke with the media on January 17.

"I got a nice little apartment [in Bloomington, Indiana]. I just chill. I got my dog, and [it's a] great town and great people. That's what I'm gonna miss the most," Sarratt said about playing for the Hoosiers, per an X post from @nosyone4.

When asked what his dog is named, Sarratt said, "CC. They may not like it, [but] she’s named after Caitlin Clark. That’s why I named her [that]. Indiana fans may not like that. But yeah, that's my American bully. She's my daughter right there."

“They may not like it she’s named after Caitlin Clark that’s why I named her. Indiana fans may not like that.” pic.twitter.com/PhWvo10PLs — correlation (@nosyone4) January 18, 2026

Caitlin Clark has the perfect response to Elijah Sarratt's dog namesake comment

This comment from Sarratt went viral, and many people tagged Clark on social media to ensure she saw that he named his dog after her.

Clark saw, and her response was perfect ahead of Monday's National Championship Game.

"Hope he scores 3 tds Monday night," Clark responded in the comments of Yahoo Sports' TikTok video.

She added, "Big Indiana fan Monday night," in a subsequent comment.

📲| Caitlin Clark commented and reposted a TikTok about Indiana WR Elijah Sarratt, who revealed he named his dog “CC” after her 🐶🫶🏻 — showing love and support for Indiana ahead of Monday night 👀🏈 pic.twitter.com/KECDAPzrlW — ccᯓ★ (@clarkmode_) January 18, 2026

So there you have it; Clark will be rooting on the Hoosiers (a school that was once one of her biggest rivals) during tonight's national championship.

Sarratt is leading the country with 15 touchdown receptions this year and has a staggering 44 receiving touchdowns across his college career. Therefore, there's a very good chance that he finds the end zone once again on Monday, and Clark will be cheering if he does.

