Women's Fastbreak On SI

Caitlin Clark Playfully Beckons for Adam Silver to Make This Major NBA Change

Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark wants to see NBA commissioner Adam Silver make this one change stat.

Grant Young

Jun 10, 2024; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) shoots for three points against Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington (21) in the second quarter at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Jun 10, 2024; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) shoots for three points against Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington (21) in the second quarter at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

One of the hottest topics in the sports world right now is the struggling viewership metrics of the NBA, which is conveyed by their plummeting ratings.

Multiple major personalities within the basketball community have voiced their opinions on why the NBA ratings are down and what can be done to fix this issue.

The most recent person to speak about this was Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark during her January 2 appearance on New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce.

Among what Clark said was, "Honestly, I feel like the average just like basketball fan doesn't understand how good NBA players are. And they think it looks like they're not trying. I promise they are trying. They're just so good, that's why it looks like they are not trying."

Clark then discussed how much she loved three-point shooting, but she understands that not all people are as keen to watch that as her.

"What do you think about a four point line?" Travis Kelce then asked Clark.

"I love that! Let's do it," Clark said with a ton of enthusiasm. "That's a great idea!"

Clark then added, "Adam Silver, four-point line!" with a smile before noting that there could also be two specific spots on the court that count for four points.

While Clark was clearly just kidding around, there's no doubt that she would love it if the NBA (and WNBA) instituted a four-point line, if only because nobody in the women's game would benefit from it more than her.

Perhaps Silver was listening to New Heights on Thursday like the rest of the basketball world.

Published
Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

Home/News