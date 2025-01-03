Caitlin Clark Playfully Beckons for Adam Silver to Make This Major NBA Change
One of the hottest topics in the sports world right now is the struggling viewership metrics of the NBA, which is conveyed by their plummeting ratings.
Multiple major personalities within the basketball community have voiced their opinions on why the NBA ratings are down and what can be done to fix this issue.
The most recent person to speak about this was Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark during her January 2 appearance on New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce.
Among what Clark said was, "Honestly, I feel like the average just like basketball fan doesn't understand how good NBA players are. And they think it looks like they're not trying. I promise they are trying. They're just so good, that's why it looks like they are not trying."
Clark then discussed how much she loved three-point shooting, but she understands that not all people are as keen to watch that as her.
"What do you think about a four point line?" Travis Kelce then asked Clark.
"I love that! Let's do it," Clark said with a ton of enthusiasm. "That's a great idea!"
Clark then added, "Adam Silver, four-point line!" with a smile before noting that there could also be two specific spots on the court that count for four points.
While Clark was clearly just kidding around, there's no doubt that she would love it if the NBA (and WNBA) instituted a four-point line, if only because nobody in the women's game would benefit from it more than her.
Perhaps Silver was listening to New Heights on Thursday like the rest of the basketball world.