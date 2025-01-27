Caitlin Clark Playfully Presents 'Goal' of Teaming Up With Kate Martin on Fever
One of the most intriguing storylines through the first two weeks of Unrivaled's inaugural season is the success that former Iowa Hawkeyes superstar and current Golden State Valkyries standout Kate Martin has experienced thus far.
Not only is her Laces team a perfect 3-0 in the young season, but Martin has shown tangible improvements in her offensive output and defensive capabilities while playing against many of the world's best wings.
Surely this is a byproduct of all the hard work Martin had been putting in this offseason before heading to Miami and will have all Valkyries fans excited for her 2025 campaign.
And this success has caught the attention of Caitlin Clark, who is Martin's former Iowa teammate and close friend. Clark discussed Martin's Unrivaled success — along with what she envisions for them two in the future — when speaking with David Eickholt for a January 27 episode of Swarmcast.
"Now she's getting a little more run, and getting to play, and playing free," Clark said of Martin. "I think people are just seeing her confidence grow and grow. So just like I said, I'm really happy for her, and hopefully I can recruit her to the Fever somehow, some way one day, who knows? I'm gonna try to figure that out.
"That's my goal at some point in my career, to team up with Kate again," Clark said with a smile. "But we'll see if that happens."
When Eickholt suggested Clark might like playing against Martin more, Clark responded with, "That's true. We need to have that little beef and that little battle, so we might have to keep her away from us just so we can keep going at her."
Perhaps Clark and Martin can reunite as teammates in Unrivaled next season.