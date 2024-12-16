Kate Martin Shares Simple Way She's Preparing For Unrivaled
The women's basketball community is now nearly one month away from the start of the Unrivaled 3-on-3 women's basketball league, which tips off on January 17 in Miami, Florida.
There is a ton of excitement around this new league. Not only is it going to feature world-class basketball from the world's best female basketball players — all of whom are getting record-breaking salaries — but the fact that games are 3-on-3 instead of 5-on-5 like the WNBA means that fans will get to spectate their beloved game with an interesting wrinkle.
3-on-3 and 5-on-5 are quite different games, as they require different strategies and styles to be successful. And it appears that Golden State Valkyries standout Kate Martin is already preparing herself to be an elite 3-on-3 player this winter.
Martin posted a TikTok on December 15 that showed her conducting a series of offseason workouts with the caption, "Week in my life of workouts! I fully missed a day of the workouts in the video somehow, but just wanted to share the fun I’ve been having with training this off season!"
At one point in the video, Martin says, "This is Wednesday. We just played 1-on-1 for literally over an hour. Just working on creating moves, working on new moves... in 3-on-3 you're going to have to score the ball, and it's just fun being able to play 1-on-1."
Martin is clearly gearing her training toward being able to succeed in Unrivaled this offseason. Not only will playing 1-on-1 help her during Unrivaled's regular season, but it will also give her an upper hand during Unrivaled's 1-on-1 tournament, which kicks off on February 10.