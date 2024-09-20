Caitlin Clark Playoff Tickets Cost More Than Entire WNBA Finals
The Indiana Fever are set to make their first WNBA appearance since 2016 when they take on the Connecticut Sun on Sunday, September 22.
Given the massive fanbase that Fever rookie sensation Caitlin Clark brings to all of her games, it will be fascinating to see whether Sunday's showdown feels like more of a home game for the Fever, despite it taking place on the Sun's home court.
Regardless of who the fans attending the game are cheering for, one thing is for certain: They paid a lot of money to witness Clark play in person.
On Friday, TickPick (an online marketplace for buying and selling tickets to live events like concerts, sports, and theater) made an X post that wrote, "$131: Total cost to attend every game of the 2023 WNBA Finals
$133: Cheapest ticket available to see Fever at Sun in the First Rd of 2024 WNBA Playoffs".
In other words, fans are willing to pay more money to see Caitlin Clark's first playoff game than they were to watch all four WNBA Finals games between the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty in 2023.
This is a staggering statistic that serves as further proof that the Caitlin Clark Effect is a reality, and will likely only continue to increase as the Fever improve as a team.
This upcoming playoff series against Connecticut will be a tough test for Clark and her Indiana squad. Yet, given that the Fever have been one of the WNBA's best teams over the past month and won their most recent game against the Sun (after losing their first three), the series should be evenly matched.