Caitlin Clark's Prominent Nike Display Irks Atlanta Dream Fan Before WNBA Finals

An Atlanta Dream fan is getting social media attention for her reaction to a Nike store's prominent display of Caitlin Clark merchandise before the WNBA Finals.

"Y'all would not believe, they've got Caitlin Clark stuff here in the front," the fan said while gesturing at a rack of Clark Fever jerseys and some of her Nike signature apparel laid out on a table next to it.

She then walked over to an area behind it and said, "Atlanta Dream stuff barely in the corner. Make it make sense! We are going to the WNBA Finals; why y'all ain't switch [places]?"

She then gestured back and forth between the Clark section and the Dream section and said, "Put this, there, and this, here, with more Atlanta Dream merch. This is crazy!"

The fan then noted that she was at Atlantic Square in Atlanta before adding, "This is crazy to me! I knew they got her shoes, but come on, y'all. Why [are] we over there in the corner? Put that stuff in the front, give us some more merch. Come on, Nike! I love y'all. But can we do better? Please?"

The fan then filmed herself while walking out of the store without buying anything. It's unclear whose video this actually was, but X user @shooter4_22 posted is on their account on Friday morning and it has tallied over 140,000 views since they did so.

An angry Atlanta Dream fan went to the Nike Store (Lennox Mall) in Atlanta to show how the Atlanta Dream merch was being put in a corner behind a Caitlin Clark display:



"We are in the WNBA Finals, the ATL merch needs to be switched with CC"



The fan also recorded herself not… pic.twitter.com/aQLknsA77q — Fever_Soldier 💙❤️💛 (@shooter4_22) October 16, 2026

Dream Fan Misses the Irony With Caitlin Clark Nike Store Frustration

Granted, the fan has a right to have an opinion about how the Nike store is displayed. And she wasn't mad at Clark, just at how the Nike store appears to be prioritizing her gear.

Many of the people responding to the video note that this fan didn't put her money where her mouth is by buying any of the Dream merchandise. This is ironic because those who have worked in retail understand that the reason Clark merchandise would be front and center in a store is that it sells better than the Dream merchandise, regardless of where the store is located.

Yes, the Atlanta Dream are in the WNBA Finals and could win their franchise's first WNBA championship. But Nike isn't compelled to make their merchandise front and center just because of that if it isn't selling as well as Clark's merchandise.

Perhaps if this Dream fan and others actually went in to buy Dream apparel rather than criticize the Clark apparel that's getting better real estate, their respective positions would be flipped, as this fan wanted.