Caitlin Clark Reacts to Being on Team USA World Cup Roster
Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark caused a lot of excitement when news broke that she was among those who could be participating in a USA Basketball Women’s National Team training camp in Durham, North Carolina, in December of 2025.
The biggest cause for this excitement was that Clark hadn't played against WNBA peers on a court since the middle of July, when she suffered a groin strain that ultimately forced her to miss the rest of the Fever's 2025 season. Therefore, her fans were clamoring to see her getting back to hooping against some of the world's other best women's basketball players.
And that's exactly what Clark did for the three-day camp, which made waves on social media.
As great as it was to see Clark playing basketball once again, she didn't take her talents to Durham just to get live reps in. Her participation was Clark's way of putting her name in the hat, so to speak, for Team USA's roster in the upcoming FIBA Women's World Cup Qualifier Tournament, which takes place in San Juan, Puerto Rico, from March 11-17.
And this ended up as a success. The Team USA roster for that qualifying tournament was revealed on February 11, and Clark made the roster. The other players included are Aliyah Boston, Paige Bueckers, Sonia Citron, Kahleah Copper, Chelsea Gray, Dearica Hamby, Rhyne Howard, Kiki Iriafen, Kelsey Plum, Angel Reese, and Jackie Young.
Caitlin Clark Reposts Team USA Roster Announcements
This is an absolutely stacked roster that was very competitive to earn a place on. And Clark seems happy about securing her spot, as she posted several announcements on her Instagram story on Wednesday.
Her first repost was an announcement from the Fever's social media channels that showed a montage of Clark cooking on the court with the caption, "she’s back ❤️🔥 Caitlin Clark will compete with @usabasketball in the FIBA Women’s World Cup Qualifying Tournament in San Juan 🇺🇸".
Clark also reposted an announcement from the Fever about her and Boston's participation in the tournament, along with that of Indiana head coach Stephanie White, who will serve as an assistant coach for Team USA.
Clark fans now have something to look forward to in March.
