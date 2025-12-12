Caitlin Clark Team USA Practice Content Has Fans Saying the Same Thing

Women's basketball fans have had December 12, 2025 marked on their calendars ever since news broke last month that a USA Basketball Women’s National Team training camp would be starting on that date in Durham, North Carolina.

While any professional women's basketball activity in the winter is sure to spark some interest, the fact that some of the sport's biggest stars were taking part in this training camp took intrigue to a whole new level. Of course, the biggest star of them all is Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, who has not competed since July 15 because of injuries.

Once it was confirmed that Clark would be taking her talents to Durham to participate in the training camp (which is meant to help Team USA's new Managing Director, Sue Bird, pick the roster for the 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup, which takes place in Berlin, Germany, in September 2026), fans have been clamoring to find out how much content they can expect of Clark back on the court.

Caitlin Clark Team USA Shooting Photos Has Fans In Their Feelings

While there was no clear indication about content quantity, there typically isn't a ton of video coverage in a training camp setting like this, largely because Team USA would want to keep its practices under wraps.

However, the USA Basketball X account understood the assignment and has done a solid job of posting photos from the first training camp day on Friday. One example of this is with two photos of Clark getting shots up, which was captioned, "🎯 @CaitlinClark22".

This post is already getting a ton of traction, and fans have not been able to contain their excitement about getting to see CC hoop once again (albeit in photo form). They're also giving thanks to the social media account for posting the photos.

"I love you for providing this for us. We have been deprived of Caitlin Clark content," wrote @Shraddhahaq.

"what I’ve been waiting for!!!!!! thank you so much admin 😭😭," added @caitlinclarks.

@PemaYoudon39983 wrote, "Miss her so bad".

"tears in my eyes," added @clarkxindy22.

"missed her so bad," noted @jtsoulz.

"i miss caitlin clark basketball so damn much, ty adm," @sidelpm said.

@lionettsyasha wrote, "MY GOAT 😭".

"Now we’re talking admin keep it up," said @MhzShannii.

"keep these pics coming," said @clarkcaitlinn with a GIF of an excited fan.

"I miss you so much CC! 😭🥰 I need moreeeee," added @shxxdl143.

It seems that video is allowed during this Team USA training camp, as Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post posted a video of Clark practicing on Friday.

Caitlin Clark back on the court. pic.twitter.com/dEv3N3sHzX — Kareem Copeland (@kareemcopeland) December 12, 2025

One would imagine that there is plenty more Clark content to come throguhout the weekend.

