Caitlin Clark Received Passionate Praise From Women's Basketball Legend During Fever-Wings Game
Nancy Lieberman has been around the game of basketball a long time. Lieberman had an extensive playing career before becoming a coach. She is in the Basketball Hall of Fame and is now part of the broadcast team for the Dallas Wings.
During an entertaining game between the Wings and Indiana Fever, Lieberman made sure to send a clear message about WNBA rookie sensation Caitlin Clark.
Amid seemingly endless discussion regarding the polarizing popularity of the Rookie of the Year shoe in, the women's basketball legend went into an extended take on the noise around Clark and her impact on the sport.
"What Caitlin Clark has done for the game is generational. As a baller to a baller, I just want to say thank you, to you Caitlin Clark. For just lifting our game up. You and so many great players for what you're doing. You're going to make all these women multimillionaires one day. Like Tiger did. Like Michael Jordan did. And we shouldn't hate on her. We should celebrate her. Not tolerate her."
Nancy wasn't done there. She added. "We prayed to have the media that's going on now. My generation. And it's happening right now."
This coming after another talked about meeting between Clark and the Chicago Sky. One that saw Caitlin on the receiving end of two flagrant fouls, which ignited even more conversation around CC.
However, instead of being on the receiving end of any hard fouls, this time Clark was given her flowers, in passionate fashion. Given Lieberman went out of her way to make sure Caitlin was praised during the broadcast.
Clark's play continues to show the aforementioned words and attention is not unearned. She put up 28 points and 12 assists in what was another win for the red hot Fever.