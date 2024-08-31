Caitlin Clark Put Ridiculous WNBA Rookie of Year Debate to Bed
The WNBA Rookie of the Year race has been over for weeks. Since before the All-Star Game and the Olympics. But with Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever facing Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky, many in the media attempted to revive it. Which came off ridiculous.
ESPN somehow ranked Reese over Clark via an in house statistic. The pair were grouped together in a question to Rebecca Lobo on SportsCenter. And Stephen A. Smith also stated he believed Reese could still win the award. The reporters at the game brought it up to both rookies as well.
To Reese's credit, just like Clark, she said she didn't care about the individual honor. One would hope after CC's performance against Angel and Chicago, she'll never have to be asked about it again.
Clark and the Fever lit the Sky up and showed there are indeed levels when it comes to the two first-year players. Caitlin had help of course, as Indiana has looked like a well oiled machine coming out of the break. With Kelsey Mitchell flanking Clark to form the league's most explosive backcourt.
But Clark's overall floor game was on display yet again. She took over the building and pushed the ball down the defense's throat at every opportunity. Hitting on drives, dishes, and logo threes.
The Fever star finished the contest with her own version of a double-double, registering a career high 31 points to go with 12 assists. The first game of 30+ points, 12+ assists and 5+ made 3-pointers for any player in history. It also gave Clark the most 20+ point, 10+ assists games in a single season. While Reese had 10 points and 11 rebounds in the 19 point loss.
The separation has not just become obvious to anyone with eyes and across nearly every statistical category, it is also apparent in the standings. Indiana is 5-1 since play resumed and got all the way back to .500, handing a fifth straight loss to Chicago in the process. The Sky's hold on a playoff spot is now precarious at best.
It's no diss to Reese to not belong in the conversation with Clark. Caitlin deserves to be discussed with the league's MVP candidates. She is scoring or assisting on more points than anyone ever has after all. While Reese has carved out her own lane with her ferocious rebounding.
But it is past time for this "debate" to be deaded. Because Caitlin Clark put the Rookie of the Year race to bed. Again.