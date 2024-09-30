Women's Fastbreak On SI

Caitlin Clark Reveals Painful 'Signature Moment' of WNBA Rookie Season

Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark's "signature moment" of her first WNBA season is something nobody could have imagined.

Grant Young

Sep 25, 2024; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts during the second half against the Connecticut Sun during game two of the first round of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark had what might be the most memorable first WNBA season in the league's history.

Whether it was setting numerous records, draining logo three-pointers, being on the receiving end of numerous flagrant fouls, dishing out iconic behind-the-back passes, or some of her hilarious off-court moments with Fever teammates, it seemed like Clark created unique and noteworthy news with each passing day.

All of these moments must have made for a whirlwind past few months for the 22-year-old. However, one moment from her rookie season has clearly left a painful mark in her memory.

Clark sat down with Jon Wertheim of 60 Minutes for an interview that aired on Sunday. When Wertheim asked about the signature moment of Clark's signature season, the former Iowa Hawkeye said, "I remember when we were in New York, and Jonquel Jones set a good screen on me. And I actually popped my eardrum, ruptured my eardrum, just on a screen.

"It was a really good screen by JJ," Clark continued with a smile on her face. "She's a tremendous player, but I think it kind of speaks to the physicality of the league. It's just that she kind of got me in the right spot."

Clark then added, "I think it's something that I will always remember, like coming into this league."

The fact that Clark managed to play through a ruptured eardrum — which sounds (pun intended) exceedingly painful — is a great example of the toughness she showed countless times during her first WNBA season.

Unfortunately, given that Clark doesn't plan to play in Unrivaled, fans will have to wait until the next WNBA season before she's competing on the court again.

