Caitlin Clark Reveals Reason for Confidence in Injury Return for Fever-Liberty Game

When speaking with the media on June 13, Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White conveyed that star guard Caitlin Clark is most likely going to be returning to the court against the New York Liberty on June 14, after missing the team's past five contests because of a left quad strain.

"It has been good. I think she's working her way back, and I felt like today was better than yesterday, in terms of just movement, and balance, and feeling she's getting back into rhythm, timing, all of those things," White said of Clark in recent practices, per an X post from Chloe Peterson of IndyStar.

"As long as we don't have any regressions, she's going to be ready to roll [for Saturday's game]," White added.

Clark also spoke with the media and conveyed why she's feeling confident she'll be healthy enough to play on Saturday.

"There was imaging done to tell that my leg is okay," Clark said, per a June 13 article from Peterson. "We're not guessing. We're not going off of feeling. So I can find confidence in that, that, you know, we weren't able to find anything or see anything, and that was kind of my all-clear.

"I knew I was feeling really good. So that wasn't a surprise by any means that it looked that way when we saw, when we had the imaging done... I'm super, super excited, antsy to get out there, probably shake off a little bit of rust," Clark added.

In other words, Clark is confident because the imaging she alluded to made it clear that her quad is healed.

Clark's imminent return is not only great news for Indiana Fever fans, but for all of women's basketball.

