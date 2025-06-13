Caitlin Clark Set to Make Injury Return for Fever-Liberty Showdown

The Indiana Fever have been without star guard Caitlin Clark for the past five games as she's still recovering from a left quad strain that she suffered during a May 24 contest against the New York Liberty.

Indiana plays the Liberty once again on June 14. And given that Clark hasn't suffered any setbacks, there has been hope that she could make her return to the court for this game. Fever head coach Stephanie White provided an update on her progress when speaking to the media on June 12 by saying, "I mean, we limited [Clark and Sophie Cunningham's] reps [in practice] but really tried to get them up and down the floor a little bit, start to try to get into game rhythm, game speed, game pace,"

This provided optimism about Clark potentially playing on Saturday. And White reaffirmed this optimism when speaking with the media on June 13.

"It has been good. I think she's working her way back, and I felt like today was better than yesterday, in terms of just movement, and balance, and feeling she's getting back into rhythm, timing, all of those things," White said of Clark, per an X post from Chloe Peterson of IndyStar.

"As long as we don't have any regressions, she's going to be ready to roll [for Saturday's game]," White added.

Barring any regression tonight, both Sophie Cunningham and Caitlin Clark should be available tomorrow, Fever coach Steph White says.



But she doesn’t anticipate DeWanna Bonner, who has been away from the team for personal reasons, to be with the team tomorrow.



More: pic.twitter.com/ptM5DXddRN — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) June 13, 2025

So while fans will have to wait until tomorrow before officially finding out whether Clark will be on the court against the defending WNBA champions, all signs point to her making her highly anticipated return on June 14.

