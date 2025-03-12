Caitlin Clark Ribs Fever Teammate Lexie Hull Over Personal Appearance Flex
While there's still a lot that needs to be figured out with the 2025 WNBA season, one thing that's for sure is that Indiana Fever's returning players have fantastic chemistry with one another.
If the league-leading offensive rating that the Fever produced during the final 15 games of the 2024 regular season isn't proof enough, anybody who followed the team relatively closely since after last year's Olympic break could tell that this squad — specifically their young core of Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, and Lexie Hull — truly had a blast playing alongside each other.
And these Fever friendships have persisted into the offseason. While Clark is not with Boston and Hull at Unrivaled, this trio seems to keep in touch by commenting on each other's social media posts. And this continued in a hilarious way on Tuesday after Hull posted a series of her Unrivaled pregame outfits to her Instagram with the caption, "winter in Miami ☀️".
It's impossible not to notice Hull's muscular core in the series of photos, which Caitlin Clark called to mind with her hilarious comment that wrote, "Dude mix in an ab workout … probs would be smart".
Clark's comment has the most likes on the post, and the second most came from Boston, who added, "😍😍😍😍boddyyyy and fits".
Since the Unrivaled season will be ending after last weekend, Hull will likely be returning to Indianapolis soon, where she'll reunite with Clark. Perhaps these two (along with Boston) will start their preparation for the 2025 Fever season with some ab workouts.