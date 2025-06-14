Caitlin Clark's 1-Word Emotion After Injury Return Announcement Says it All

On June 13, Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White revealed that star guard Caitlin Clark is all set to make her return to the court during Saturday's game against the defending WNBA champion New York Liberty, after she missed the past three weeks with a left quad strain.

This is obviously massive news for all of women's basketball, as Clark is a generational talent that attracts an unprecedented amount of attention to not only the Fever but the entire WNBA (which was proven by how much league-wide TV ratings plummeted since her injury occurred).

However, as excited as Clark's fans are, there's nobody who's more eager for No. 22 to make her return than Clark herself, as it was clear that she was itching to be competing alongside her teammates over the five contests she had been sidelined for.

And Clark made her emotions apparent in the comments section of the Fever's June 13 Instagram post announcing her return, which showed a photo of Clark at practice posing to the camera, with the caption, "she’s back 🔥

"Caitlin Clark is ready to play tomorrow against New York."

The top comment on the post is from Clark, who wrote, "Happy."

Clark is speaking for the entire women's basketball community with that sentiment. It will be fascinating to see how the Fever's offense looks different amid her return, as they struggled to maintain their fast-paced, transition-heavy offense while she was out.

Clark is getting thrown right into the fire, as Indiana has arguably their toughest matchup against the defending WNBA champions ahead of them.

