Caitlin Clark's 1-Word Kelsey Mitchell Comment Says It All Amid Fever Career High

The Indiana Fever put together a miraculous comeback against the Connecticut Sun on August 17, as they overcame a 48-29 deficit at halftime (and were also down by 21at one point) to produce a 99-93 overtime victory against the league's worst team.

The Fever certainly would not have been able to produce this comeback if not for the heroics of star guard Kelsey Mitchell, who finished with a WNBA career high of 38 points in the win. She was scorching hot in overtime, as she scored 10 of those 38 points in that extra five-minute period alone.

Mitchell has been the key to the Fever's success in the wake of Caitlin Clark being sidelined for much of this season. And after Sophie Cunningham went down with a knee injury earlier in the game, the scoring onus became even more dependent on Mitchell.

Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) rushes up the court Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Dallas Wings defeated the Indiana Fever, 81-80. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham Give Kelsey Mitchell Her Flowers

Both of the aforementioned Indiana Fever injured superstars Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham took to social media to show Mitchell love in the wake of Sunday's big win. Clark only needed one word to convey her excitement about what was taking place, as she made an X post that simply wrote, "KELS!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

KELS!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Caitlin Clark (@CaitlinClark22) August 17, 2025

Clark also made several subsequent X posts about the game, as another one soon after the initial Mitchell praise read, "MVP kels". She followed that up with a third post, which read, "Battled battled battled. So proud ❤️".

And Cunningham also shouted Mitchell out on X by writing, "KELSEY FREAKIN MITCHELL."

KELSEY FREAKIN MITCHELL. — Sophie Cunningham (@sophaller) August 17, 2025

What Fever Comeback Win Means For Rest of Season

Sunday's game against the Sun felt like a must-win for a Fever team that had dropped four of its last five games before that point. This is owed to the Fever's 19-16 record putting them in a precarious position in the WNBA standings as the playoffs approach (they currently hold the No. 7 spot), and having to face the league-leading Minnesota Lynx three times in their final nine games, including in their next two contests.

The Fever now have some much-needed time off, as their next game isn't until Friday, August 22. There has been some speculation that Caitlin Clark would be returning to practice this week and will potentially be able to make her return from injury at some point before the end of the month.

If Clark is back healthy and Mitchell keeps up her current form, Indiana will be a tough out in the playoffs for any team.

