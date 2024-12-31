Caitlin Clark's 4-Word Reaction to Aliyah Boston's Fever Workout Video Says It All
Indiana Fever fans have been biding their time ever since the 2024 WNBA regular season ended.
Thankfully for them, there are a lot of memories and games from the 2024 campaign to look back upon fondly. This is largely owed to the on-court connection that consecutive No. 1 overall picks of the 2023 and 2024 WNBA Drafts Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark built with each other, which propelled the Fever to their first WNBA playoff appearance since 2016.
These two young players solidified themselves as franchise cornerstones and have made the Fever turn into a formidable force heading toward the 2025 campaign.
And what's perhaps scariest for opposing teams and fanbases is that because both Clark and Boston are still so young, they're only going to get better as their careers progress.
And offseason training footage the Fever have posted of both players shows that their improvements are already well underway.
On Monday, the Fever posted an Instagram video of Boston in the lab at her alma mater high school with the caption, "on the offseason grind with @aliyah.boston at Worcester Academy🔥". The montage shows Boston honing various aspects of her offensive game.
The top comment on the post is from none other than Caitlin Clark, who wrote, "GOT ME FIRED UP".
This prompted a response from Boston who said, "@caitlinclark22 AS YOU SHOULD BE".
Clark is surely speaking for every Indiana fan in expressing her excitement about what's to come in 2025 and beyond for the Fever. The only bad news is that the start of the 2025 WNBA regular season isn't until May 17.