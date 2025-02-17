Caitlin Clark's Agent Asserts Need for WNBA Player Pay Increase
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark is the biggest star in not only women's basketball but perhaps the entire sport at the moment.
Despite playing just one season of professional basketball, her value is already priceless to the WNBA, which is proven by the staggering growth that the league has experienced since she joined the Fever less than one season ago.
One of the biggest talking points around the WNBA is the annual salaries they provide their players, which are universally seen as sub-par. For instance, Clark earned a base salary of $76,535, despite her being worth multi-millions.
Clark's agent Erin Kane spoke with ESPN for a February 17 article and got brutally honest about what her client (and the rest of the WNBA's players) should be receiving from the league.
"Will Caitlin Clark ever be paid by the WNBA what she's really worth to that league? I don't think that's possible," Kane is quoted saying in the article.
"She's part of a larger player body. They all need to be paid more. She should be recognized for what she has done and what she's brought to the league from an economic standpoint. It's as simple as that," she added of Clark.
The WNBA and WNBPA (the league's players association) are currently in negotiations surrounding the league's next Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), which will define how much the league's players will be making for the forseeable future.
"The most important thing always has been getting WNBA players paid for what they do on the court," Kane added. "I'm very, very hopeful for this CBA negotiation that it will be progressive and move the line forward a lot."
These are very blunt words about what Clark's agent hopes to see from the league.