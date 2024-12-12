WNBA Players Aiming for Equity-Based Model in CBA Negotiations With League
One storyline from the current WNBA offseason that isn't necessarily top of mind but will have a massive impact on the league's future is WNBA players deciding to opt out of the current Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), which was announced in October.
The existing CBA was set to expire following the 2027 season. However, because the WNBA Players Association (WNBPA) exercised the opt-out clause in the agreement, it will now expire following the 2025 campaign.
Although we learned from a December 11 article from Doug Feinberg of the Associated Press that discussions for the next CBA have already commenced.
"The WNBA and the league’s players union met in person Wednesday to discuss a new collective bargaining agreement," the article wrote.
"At the meeting on Wednesday were WNBPA President Nneka Ogwumike as well as Kelsey Plum, Elizabeth Williams, Napheesa Collier, Satou Sabally, DiJonai Carrington and Stefanie Dolson. WNBPA Executive Director Terri Carmichael Jackson and additional union staff and advisors were there as well... WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert was joined by WNBA Labor Relations Committee members and additional league staff and advisors."
Later on, the article added, "The union said it was hoping for a new economic model that transforms the current system, which imposes arbitrary and restrictive caps on the value and benefits of players. The players want an equity-based model that grows and evolves with the league’s increased business success.
"Other areas that the union would like to see improved include salaries, retirement benefits, better child care and family planning benefits."
Wednesday's discussion was surely the first of many that will occur over the next year or so between the WNBA and its players, which means there's still much more to come from this story.