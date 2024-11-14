Caitlin Clark's Agent Points to Tiger Woods and Simone Biles in Reference to Client
There has never been a superstar in women's basketball quite like Caitlin Clark.
While there have been all-time great players in the sport, none have commanded anything close to the attention and intrigue that the 22-year-old Indiana Fever superstar generates both on and off the court.
This was shown through Clark partaking in a golfing pro-am competition on Wednesday that felt like a seismic event within the basketball world.
Since there was no precedent for this type of stardom in women's basketball, it makes sense why Clark's agent, Erin Kane, needs to use generational talents in other sports to help her formulate deals — which she alluded to in an episode of the "Diggin’ Deep" podcast that was released on Wednesday.
"It's not like there's not an established playbook," Kane said when asked about curating deals for Clark. "As far as clients like Caitlin, she's one of one. And so it really is just about setting the market.... the market tells us [her value]... There's this idea that the agents have all the control, or you can sort of just say something and make it into reality.
"But the reality is you're reading the situation," Kane continued. "It's the fans that choose. There's a handful of players that have ignited this sort of level of excitement by being incredible at what they do. But also, it's how they do it."
She then added, "So it's Serena Williams... it's the iconic athletes. Simone Biles, especially when it's women. And Caitlin is one of those. It's like how she plays the game really captured the attention of a much, much broader fanbase. And so when you're going to market, those are the comps you're sort of thinking of. It's a Serena, or a Simone, or a Tiger Woods, who changed golf. 'Cause Clark is changing women's basketball."
Clark could exceed the superstardom and impact of those three sporting legends by the time her career is done.