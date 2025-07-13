Caitlin Clark's All-White Outfit Impresses Before First WNBA Game vs Paige Bueckers

There was a ton of excitement leading up to the Indiana Fever's June 27 game against the Dallas Wings because it was supposed to be the first time that superstar guards Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers played each other in a WNBA game.

However, this hype was deflated once it came out that Clark wasn't playing in the game due to a groin injury, which ultimately forced her out of five straight games. Because of this, attention turned toward the Fever and Wings' July 13 showdown, which Clark would hopefully be healthy for.

And now July 13 has arrived, Clark is indeed all set to compete, and this long-awaited showdown between consecutive WNBA Draft No. 1 picks is just hours away from taking place.

Clark is clearly aware of the attention this matchup against Bueckers will amass. And she's taking advantage of these eyeballs with an eye-catching outfit before Sunday's game.

The @espnW TikTok account posted a video of Clark making her entrance to her home Gainbridge Fieldhouse arena, with the caption, "The monochromatic look 👏👏". Clark can be seen sporting a completely cream-colored businesslike jacket, pants, and shoes to go along with a white purse.

This video of Clark was reposted on X by user @ericaf455 with the caption, "Dubs in the chat!!!"

Clark still seems to be getting back into a rhythm since returning from the aforementioned groin injury, as her three-point shooting has continued to struggle. But perhaps competing against Bueckers will help get No. 22 back to her lethal shooting stroke.

