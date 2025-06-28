Aliyah Boston's 6-Word Fever Fan Flex After Win vs Wings Speaks Volumes

When it was announced on the morning of June 27 that star guard Caitlin Clark would not be playing in the Indiana Fever's away game against the Dallas Wings (which the Fever won 94-86) because of a groin injury, a lot of hype around this game — which centered around Clark playing Wings star rookie Paige Bueckers for the first time in the WNBA — deflated.

In fact, the deflation began as soon as Clark's injury was announced on June 26, which prompted a 40% plummet on the "get in" ticket price for Friday's game, which took place in Dallas' American Airlines Center.

The Wings won't usually play in this venue, which seats approximately 20,000 people. Instead, they're usually at College Park Center, which seats about 7,000. But they upgraded arenas for this game in order to accommodate Fever (and Clark) fans.

While some expected Fever fans not to come because Clark wasn't playing, this was far from the case, as Dallas reporter Grant Afseth made an X post that read, "Dallas Wings announce today’s attendance at the American Airlines Center was 20,409."

This is surely owed to Fever fans who wanted to support their team, despite Clark not taking the court. And Fever center Aliyah Boston showed love to her team's fan base when speaking with the media after Friday's win.

"Every game is a home game," Boston said of Fever fans, per Tony East's YouTube channel. She then added, "I think you see that. People show up, they show out. I think it's great for this league. Just people continue to games and watch, because I think when people show up to watch a game, they might have come for one person, but they leave liking many more.

"And so I think that's the way you look at it, right? You have this arena that's filled, and people are coming in like, 'Woah, I like her. I like her. She's tough.' And so I just think it's great for the game," Boston added.

The Fever have one more road game (July 1 against the Minnesota Lynx for the WNBA Commissioner's Cup Championship) before a five-game home stand. But that July 1 game might feel like a home contest, too.

