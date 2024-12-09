Caitlin Clark's Boyfriend Has 3 Words For Fever's Lengthy List of Star's Rookie Stats

tipping off #WNBARookiesWeek celebrating our Rookie of the Year, Caitlin Clark:



- WNBA leader in APG

- WNBA leader in 3PM

- Most AST in a season in WNBA history

- Most AST in a game in WNBA history

- Most PTS in a season in franchise history

- Most PTS by a point guard in a… pic.twitter.com/3YHTVTCW3q