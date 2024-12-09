Caitlin Clark's Boyfriend Has 3 Words For Fever's Lengthy List of Star's Rookie Stats
This week is WNBA Rookies Week within the women's basketball world. And there has never been a better reason to celebrate a rookie class than the 2024 group that captivated the entire sport (and the world).
Of course, leading the pack for 2024 rookies is Indiana Fever and 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark. While Clark's massive fanbase is well aware of her staggering accomplishments in her first professional season, the Fever's X account posted them all nicely and neatly for fans to fawn over on Monday.
"tipping off #WNBARookiesWeek celebrating our Rookie of the Year, Caitlin Clark:
- WNBA leader in APG
- WNBA leader in 3PM
- Most AST in a season in WNBA history
- Most AST in a game in WNBA history
- Most PTS in a season in franchise history
- Most PTS by a point guard in a season in WNBA history
- 1st rookie in WNBA history to record a triple-double (2x)
- 1st player in franchise history to record a triple-double
- 1st in PPG by a rookie
- 1st in APG by a rookie
- 1st in SPG by a rookie
- 1st in FGM by a rookie
- 1st in 3PM by a rookie
- Most PTS by a rookie ever
- Most AST by a rookie ever
- Most 3PM by a rookie ever
- Most double-digit games by a rookie ever
- Most double-doubles in a season in franchise history
- Most double-doubles by a rookie guard in WNBA history
- Most career 10+ AST games in franchise history
- 1st player in WNBA history with 20+ PTS, 15+ AST & 5+ REB in a game
- Tied WNBA record for most career games with 25+ PTS & 10+ AST
- 4x WNBA Rookie of the Month
- 3x Eastern Conference Player of the Week
- 1st player in WNBA history to be named Player of the Month & Rookie of the Month in the same month
- Most AST by a rookie in All-Star Game history
- Most All-Star Game fan votes ever," wrote the Fever's X account.
Social media users seem to love this reminder about all the 22-year-old accomplished last season.
"Fever admin W," wrote one X user with a GIF of Clark making a 'W' with her hands after a game.
Another added, "Our girl has made History her Rookie season ! Can't wait for season 2 🏀⛹🏻♀️".
Clark's boyfriend Connor McCaffery responded with, "Is that all???".
McCaffery is actually correct to ask that question because the Fever left out Clark making First Team All-WNBA from their post. Still, those 27 accolades are pretty solid.