Caitlin Clark's Boyfriend Was Quick to Clown Iowa's Decision to Fire His Dad
Many of Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark's fans surely know that her boyfriend is Connor McCaffery, who she met while playing at the University of Iowa.
McCaffery is now an assistant coach for the Butler men's university basketball program and worked as an assistant for the Indiana Pacers last year. Before that, he spent parts of six NCAA seasons playing for the Hawkeyes men's basketball program, averaging 4.5 points and 3 rebounds per game.
Even more notable than that is his father, Fran McCaffery, was his head coach at Iowa, and is also the Iowa men's program's all-time leader in wins, with 297.
However, that's where Fran McCaffery's number of wins at Iowa will end, as news broke on March 14 that Iowa is set to dismiss McCaffery from his job after 15 seasons spent there.
The Hawkeyes men's team finished their 2024-25 campaign with a 17-16 overall record, which included them going 7-13 in the Big Ten. McCaffery (who is best-known for his offensive excellence) led Iowa to seven NCAA tournament appearances during his tenure, but never advanced to a Sweet 16.
It didn't take McCaffery long to make his opinion of his father's firing clear, as he made an X post on Friday that simply wrote, "🤡🤡🤡".
While this is surely a tough day for the McCaffery family (and for Clark, whose basketball skills Fran McCaffery has been an admirer of), there seems little doubt that he'll land on his feet with another college program, considering his success with the Hawkeyes.
It will be interesting to see whether Connor McCaffery follows him there or elects to stay at Butler, which is very close to Clark's Fever team.