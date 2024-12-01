Caitlin Clark Goes Viral For Merely Cheering on Boyfriend's Butler Team
Caitlin Clark's massive fanbase is clamoring for just about any content of the Fever superstar that they can get their hands on.
While Clark is surely already back in the basketball lab working on her game in preparation for her second WNBA season, there haven't been many clips or videos of her on the court that have surfaced. This is why fans need to get their Clark fix through what she's doing off of the court.
And Clark has been spending a ton of time attending Butler University men's basketball games in order to support her boyfriend Connor McCaffery, who is an assistant coach there.
Her happy reaction at the end of Butler's thrilling Thanksgiving Day win against Northwestern received a lot of attention on social media.
And the same thing occurred on Saturday, when Butler (who is now 6-1 on the 2024-25 NCAA season) upset No. 25 ranked Mississippi State by a score of 87-77.
CBS Sports College Basketball posted a TikTok video of Clark wearing a Butler shirt while cheering on her boyfriend and his team. The video solely shows her chatting with nearby spectators while finding her seat and then clapping after a solid Butler possession.
Yet, the post has amassed over 2.7 million views and 150,000 likes in less than 24 hours.
X user @aclassyteaparty reposted the video with the caption, "cbs sports cbb posted this on tt and it's already one of their most viewed tiktoks lol people are so invested in her".
There are many ways to measure someone's star power. And the fact that a banal video of Clark clapping is getting this much attention is as good an indicator as any.