Caitlin Clark's Brother Blames WNBA Referees for Groin Injury in Fever-Sun Game

While the Indiana Fever just improved to 12-10 on the 2025 WNBA regular season after their July 15 win over the Connecticut Sun, it's going to feel like a defeat for any fans of star guard Caitlin Clark.

This is because Clark appeared to injure her groin with less than a minute in the game. She was making a pass to teammate Kelsey Mitchell when appearing to injure herself. A timeout was called right after, and Clark could be seen grabbing her groin area while Aliyah Boston was speaking to her.

Caitlin Clark appears to grab her previously injured groin after the assist to KM pic.twitter.com/szdruUdK9y — Clark Report (@CClarkReport) July 16, 2025

From there, Clark put her forehead against a basket stanchion, then walked over to her team's bench and didn't return to the game.

In the moments after this, the ESPN broadcast showed several clips of Clark seemingly holding back tears on the bench, including after she had wrapped a towel over her head.

Clark was the subject of physical play from Sun players throughout the game, and showed frustration with the game's referees at one point. And right after Clark appeared to get injured, her younger brother Colin took to X to send a scathing message.

"Make no mistake, this is on the reffing," Colin Clark said on X, which amassed over 100,000 views in less than 20 minutes. Although Clark has since deleted the original post, a screenshot of what he said has been reposted on the platform.

Caitlin Clark’s brother Colin alludes to reffing playing a role in her injury pic.twitter.com/JYBa9gQiWU — Clark Report (@CClarkReport) July 16, 2025

Of course, the referees couldn't have directly contributed to Clark's injury. But Colin Clark is seemingly referring to the referees allowing his sister to be guarded overly physically.

Colin is within his right to feel any type of way about what took place, especially because how injury-ridden Clark's second WNBA season has been.

Recommended Reading: