Caitlin Clark's Compliment to Candace Parker Said a Lot

Caitlin Clark had some kind words for Candace Parker when she was a guest on Parker's Post Moves podcast with Aliyah Boston. And the compliment she paid certainly resonated more than typical praise.

In Clark's appearance on the show, she sent a simple message Parker's way.

"This is what I love about you Candace, though, and I think this is something that is very lost right now, especially on the women's side, you just tell the game how it is," Clark stated.

"It's never in a disrespectful. You're just going to talk about the game how you see it, and it's right. Like she wasn't very good tonight. That doesn't mean you're a bad player. That just means you weren't very good tonight. And I really appreciate that about you. I feel like you have a very unbiased way of looking at basketball, and sometimes I feel like that's a little bit lost," she added.

“This what I love about you Candace, and I feel this is very lost on the women’s side. You just tell game how it is”



🎥Caitlin Clark gives Candace Parker her flowers on covering The WNBA! pic.twitter.com/GFRlO83MgC — JMac | Ball Up🏀 (@Gameis_gameLFG) May 20, 2026

"Well, I appreciate you," Parker replied—which was definitely a genuine sentiment given what Parker has said about that very topic in the past.

Candace Parker Has Vowed to Keep It Real About Women's Game

Jan 22, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Member of the Amazon Prime NBA broadcast team Candace Parker at Intuit Dome for the game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Parker is not only a legend of the women's game from her time at Tennessee to the WNBA, but she is an accomplished broadcaster as well, including appearing alongside Charles Barkley and company on NBA telecasts.

But over the years Parker has lamented how women's basketball hasn't been as open to honest critiques.

This is something she has repeated on many platforms, including in a previous appearance on Dwyane Wade's YouTube channel.

"I don't think there's enough scrutiny about our play," Parker shared.

"We have to be better in being able to criticize and critique play," she added.

Parker made it clear the commentary should never veer into personal attacks, but has said it would be better for women's hoops if play was picked apart on morning shows like what happens with the men—alluding to the idea that there is too much sensitivity in women's basketball coverage.

Parker has stood on business many times around this approach, backing up her mission statement with her analysis.

So, receiving the kind of words from Clark likely had extra meaning for Parker, since it validated the stance she has publicly taken for years. Not to mention the flowers were doled out by the highest-profile player in women's sports history, who knows a thing or two about the distinction between fair and unfair scrutiny.