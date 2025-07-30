Candace Parker Triples Down on Controversial Angel Reese Ranking

WNBA legend Candace Parker turned heads when she put Chicago Sky standout Angel Reese on the "C-Tier" during a tier ranking game she did with Complex Sports.

However, Parker has not been shy about standing behind where she ranked Reese. She had this to say about where she placed Reese on an episode of the Good Follow show.

"I put her right at that C level. I think in terms of being above, you have to be able to have the ability to carry your team, be a one or two option. I think Angel Reese is fantastic at her role, which is offensive rebounding. She showed and demonstrated so much growth in that first year."

Damn I didn’t want to believe it. How tf do you put Reese in a C tier smh. I wanna believe that her and Angel are having convos behind the scenes pic.twitter.com/3FNIFsPHL6 — Swift (@Goodfella_100) July 13, 2025

Now, Parker has addressed Reese's place in the WNBA once again, this time on her new podcast with Aliyah Boston, Post Moves. Parker was defiant in defending her position.

Parker began by listing the players she ranked. "A'ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier, Breanna Stewart, Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Plum, Sabrina Ionescu, Arike Ogunbowale, Paige Bueckers, Cam Brink, and Angel Reese."

"What player are you taking Angel Reese over, of those that I just listed?" Parker asked.

Her point being that she was simply making a basketball argument. (Though to be fair, one could make a pretty clear case for Reese over Brink given the latter hasn't seen much WNBA action in her career due to injury.)

Parker stated that she didn't even realize she went viral for the clip. "We have to come to a place in women's basketball where we can critique without being a hater," she stated.

"I in no way, shape, or form am a hater," Parker added in saying she is bringing facts to the table.

Oh we getting SPICY 🤫 new episode tomorrow morning! pic.twitter.com/B1eeWVWA2D — Post Moves (@PostMovesShow) July 29, 2025

Candace Parker Stands on Business Regarding Angel Reese Take

In many ways Parker is just doing what she has repeatedly asked for with this take. The women's basketball legend has implored for more critique of actual hoops when it comes to the women's game. Parker was again echoing what she previously told Dwyane Wade regarding how she believes people have become too protective of the WNBA due to it being unfairly attacked by misogynistic critics.

"I don't think there's enough scrutiny about our play," Parker stated then. She went on to add that ideally the play of WNBA stars would be picked apart on the first morning show, as is the case on the men's side.

Parker is familar with that territory. She has been a regular on Inside the NBA, sitting across from the likes of Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal, who do not hesitate to blast even the biggest NBA stars—sometimes almost to the point of parody.

This is something she also addressed with Boston. Parker stated that she believes Chuck and Shaq sometimes cross the line into personally attacking the character of players. Before saying, "I pride myself on being an analyst that does not do that."

The WNBA legend went on to assert that she can see Reese rising up the ranks in her career. But Parker remained emphatic that she wouldn't take her over any of the players, as she re-listed several of them (not including Brink this time around).

"We have to be better in being able to criticize and critique play," she once again added—after making a point that any comments about Clark or Reese will lead to blowback from the respective fanbases.

Parker's take on Reese certainly wasn't personnel, it was a basketball stance. So, perhaps said tier ranking is simply Parker fulfilling her own prophecy regarding WNBA pundits.

Regardless, it's clear Parker is not going to back down from her Reese ranking.

Recommended Reading: