Caitlin Clark's Dashing Designer Outfit Before Fever-Liberty Game Demands Attention

Indiana Fever Caitlin Clark is showing out with her pregame outfit before her team plays the New York Liberty.

May 22, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) before a game against the Atlanta Dream at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Indiana Fever face their toughest test of the 2025 WNBA season so far on Saturday, May 24, when they face the defending champion New York Liberty at their home Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena.

Indiana and New York are considered to be two of the best teams in the league, and there's a chance that this could be a preview of the 2025 WNBA Finals. However, there's a still a ton of basketball that has to be played before that point, which means a lot can happen to alter that prediction.

What's for sure is that on paper, the Fever and the Liberty have two of the most talented rosters in the league. This is why Saturday's star-studded affair will attract a lot of attention from fans across the world.

And Fever star guard Caitlin Clark is attracting a lot of attention with the outfit she's wearing before her team's contest.

Clark's affinity for designer brand Prada has been made apparent in the past. And she's showing off another Prada outfit on Saturday, which includes a white tank top, beige pants, a dark-colored belt, and a black purse.

Several fans are posting photos of Clark's pregame outfit on social media to note their approval.

"Love Caitlin’s Prada fit 🔥," one X user wrote.

"looking incredible wow," another fan added with several photos of Clark.

"Caitlin in Prada ahead of Fever vs Liberty," a third account (that's dedicated to Clark's outfits) wrote along with several emojis.

Clark is looking to bounce back from a WNBA career-worst shooting performance when she takes the court Saturday.

