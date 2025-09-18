Caitlin Clark's Designer Jean Short Pants Outfit for Fever Playoff Game Catches Eyes

The Indiana Fever and Atlanta Dream are fighting for their lives on September 18 in the first of what will be three winner-take-all games in the first round of the WNBA playoffs over the next two days.

Thus far, the home team has been the winner in the first two contests of this Indiana vs. Atlanta matchup. The Dream produced an 80-68 win on their home court on September 14, then the Fever responded with a 77-60 victory at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena on September 16, which brings us to this Thursday's contest back at Atlanta's Gateway Center Arena.

Many fans have joked about how big the Fever's bench needs to be for these playoffs, given that they have six players who are inactive because of injuries. Five of these players (Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham, Aari McDonald, Sydney Colson, and Chloe Bibby) are out for the remainder of the 2025 season because of their ailments, while Damiris Dantas has missed this entire series because of concussion protocol, but could return for the next round if Indiana makes it there.

Sep 16, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) and guard Sophie Cunningham (8) on the sideline during game two of round one against the Atlanta Dream for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Of course, the Fever would prefer to have these players on the court. But it's still cool to see how interactive and engaged they are on the sidelines while their healthy teammates are competing on the court.

Caitlin Clark's Unique Designer Outfit for Fever Game Turns Heads

Given how big a global superstar Caitlin Clark is, there's always interest in the outfits she arrives at the game wearing, even if it's something as simple as a Nike sweatsuit.

But No. 22 didn't opt for the simple choice on Thursday. Instead, she rolled up to Atlanta's stadium wearing white pants that had jean shorts layered on top of them. In addition, she had a bright orange outfit and shoes that matched the denim color of the jean/short/pants.

Caitlin arrives fitted for Game 3 Fever vs Dream 🧡🧡🧡 pic.twitter.com/yNd907mqTN — Claire: Caitlin Clark Style (@caitlinclarksty) September 18, 2025

This outfit decision is raising eyebrows among some, as it doesn't initially look like something that Clark (or anybody else) would be wearing around town or in front of cameras. However, Clark deserves some credit, if only because this outfit is part of a Nike collaboration with designer brand Jean Paul Gaultier.

According to an X account that tracks the clothes that Clark wears, these pants are on sale for $364 right now, in case anybody else wants to match what the 23-year-old is wearing on Thursday.

September 18, 2025: @CaitlinClark22 at Fever vs Dream | Atlanta, GA | wearing @JPGaultier The Petit Grand Denim Jeans.



Caitlin’s first time in Jean Paul Gaultier 👖 These trompe l’oeil jeans are designed to look like… pic.twitter.com/KMj7Ftg832 — Claire: Caitlin Clark Style (@caitlinclarksty) September 18, 2025

Or perhaps fans are simply content to see Clark happily sporting this designer look before the biggest game of her team's 2025 season.

